For third year, passenger count declines at Branson Airport

At the privately funded commercial airport, 5,149 people boarded a plane from January through the end of October, a drop of 63.5 percent compared to the same 10-month stretch in 2015, the Springfield News-Leader reported. The airport opened in 2009 and was meant to provide a more direct route to the southwest Missouri tourist destination; the Springfield-Branson National Airport is an hour north.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.