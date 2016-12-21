For third year, passenger count decli...

For third year, passenger count declines at Branson Airport

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

At the privately funded commercial airport, 5,149 people boarded a plane from January through the end of October, a drop of 63.5 percent compared to the same 10-month stretch in 2015, the Springfield News-Leader reported. The airport opened in 2009 and was meant to provide a more direct route to the southwest Missouri tourist destination; the Springfield-Branson National Airport is an hour north.

