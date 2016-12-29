Diane Ragsdale to Give 'Transformation or Bust' Keynote at the Taper

Center Theatre Group will present a keynote presentation at the Mark Taper Forum on Monday, January 9, 2017 at 10 a.m. The one hour keynote presentation will be free and open to the public followed by a discussion and Q&A. The Diane Ragsdale keynote presentation is supported by a grant from The James Irvine Foundation.

