Chris Chinn named Agriculture director
Chris Chin, named the director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture, is seen in this screenshot from a department video posted April 20, 2016. Gov.-elect Eric Greitens announced Tuesday he has selected Chris Chinn as the next director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture.
