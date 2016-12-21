Candidates stepping up for senate seat -
The process to elect a new senator for Missouri's 28th District will begin in the new year, but it's still unknown when exactly that process will begin. The 28th senatorial district seat will become vacant Jan. 9 once current Sen. Mike Parson, R-Bolivar, is sworn in as Missouri's new lieutenant governor.
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing
|Dec 22
|puddintain
|1
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Dec 20
|ksteinhoff
|3
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
|dating Sparta, Mo
|Dec 8
|MRK
|1
|Obama is a comunist
|Dec 4
|iseeitcoming
|1
|Spike Lee premieres University of Missouri film... (Apr '16)
|Dec 1
|zionist HLWD
|2
|Missouri lawmaker abruptly resigns, cites rumors (Feb '16)
|Nov 28
|Donald Trump
|3
