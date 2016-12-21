Boys & Girls Club hosts Christmas party -
Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri are up in the air as they dance to the "Cuban Shuffle" during their Christmas party Wednesday afternoon. The party was hosted at the downtown site located at East Fourth Street and South Washington Avenue.
