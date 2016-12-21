Blunt fights to protect Missouri fami...

Blunt fights to protect Missouri families from energy price hikes

Today, Sen. Roy Blunt co-sponsored two bipartisan measures to stop the Obama administration's excessive new regulations on American energy that will raise costs for Missouri families. "The president's so-called 'Clean Power Plan' amounts to a new national energy tax that will stick hardworking Missouri families with higher utility bills and destroy jobs.

