Appeals court: College's drug tests of all students illegal

A federal appellate court has reinstated a judge's 2013 ruling that a central Missouri technical college's mandatory drug testing policy is unconstitutional when applied to most students. The 9-2 ruling Thursday by the full 8th U.S. District Court of Appeals in St. Louis sided with the American Civil Liberties Union in reversing an earlier decision by a three-judge panel of that court.

