After harrowing shooting, ex-Mizzou g...

After harrowing shooting, ex-Mizzou guard now stable

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Swish Appeal

Juanita Robinson, a former Missouri women's basketball player, was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting on Saturday in Chicago, according to a report in the Columbia Daily Tribune . The 22-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill., in critical condition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swish Appeal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing Dec 22 puddintain 1
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Dec 20 ksteinhoff 3
News 18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour... Dec 17 doyle 9
dating Sparta, Mo Dec 8 MRK 1
Obama is a comunist Dec 4 iseeitcoming 1
News Spike Lee premieres University of Missouri film... (Apr '16) Dec 1 zionist HLWD 2
News Missouri lawmaker abruptly resigns, cites rumors (Feb '16) Nov 28 Donald Trump 3
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,962 • Total comments across all topics: 277,401,566

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC