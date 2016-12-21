A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remove the state
" A Missouri Republican saw last year's debate over a proposed constitutional amendment that would have protected businesses that deny services to same-sex couples bring lawmakers to tears and grind legislative work to a halt. His potential solution: Take state government out of marriage completely.
#1 9 hrs ago
So if a married couple living in another state wants a quickie divorce; all they have to do is move to Missouri and their marriage goes 'poof'?
Apparently Rep. T.J. Berry is suffering a logic attack
Is Missouri is competing with North Carolina for the dumbest republican politicians on earth?
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,310
Kansas City, MO.
#2 5 hrs ago
On that last sentence..........very much so. The republicans over rode Gov Nixon (D) veto on gun regulation so now on Jan 1 Missouri has almost none. Gov. Nixon is out b/c of term limits after this year.
#3 3 hrs ago
"His bill, filed ahead of the 2017 legislative session, would make Missouri the first state to recognize only domestic unions for both heterosexual and gay couples, treating legal partnerships equally and leaving marriages to be done by pastors and other religious leaders."
We've heard this incomparably stupid, stealth argument in favor of theocracy before. Without state government involvement in marriages taking place in that state what is to prevent "religious" kooks from pursuing underage marriages under the auspices of their clergy/cult leaders? Nothing. How will domestically partnered couples qualify for income tax or Social Security benefits the feds provide on the basis of marriage? Will these Missouri couples be recognized as married when moving to another state or when traveling abroad? What would this inane, homophobic idea mean for couples when they split up...since they wouldn't be subject to divorce laws? These simple rebuttals to the theocratic nincompoopery have all been proffered ten or twenty years ago. This guy is a lagging indicator.
I think the answer here, as always with Republicans, is to research this guy's social media tweets from before he was elected to office to find any and all racist posts. Then get in touch with his high school and college peers to uncover any other examples of racism. I think he virtually screams "klan." (The presence of homophobia is a given and need not be researched, imo.)
