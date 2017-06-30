Trash haulers sue state over push to burn more garbage
Landfills owned by the nation's two largest trash firms have sued the state over a push to burn as much garbage as possible, rather than burying it. Four landfills serving the metro area, owned by Waste Management and Republic Services, filed suit in May against the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency alleging that it is misinterpreting a decades-old Minnesota law that prioritizes burning the metro area's garbage to generate energy.
