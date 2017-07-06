The Latest: Castile's girlfriend describes 'nightmare'

The Latest on the anniversary of the shooting death of motorist Philando Castile during a traffic stop in Minnesota : The girlfriend who livestreamed the bloody aftermath of Philando Castile's shooting death by a Minnesota police officer says it's been a nightmare waking up every day without him and having to explain to her daughter that he's not coming back. St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter and other charges last month for killing Castile and firing bullets that nearly missed Reynolds and her then-4-year-old daughter.

