Sunday sales in Minnesota won't hurt Wisconsin, say liquor store owners
Travis Heins hands over hard cider to his wife, Kelsey Heins, at Chicone's Liquor Mart in Hudson, Wis., on Monday, a day after Sunday liquor sales began in neighboring Minnesota. Officials at the store say they saw little impact while other stores in the area say sales were down..
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In western Minnesota town of Dawson, a Muslim d...
|Sun
|Former Patient
|1
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Sun
|Defeat Maxine War...
|45
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|Jun 28
|slick willie expl...
|82
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Jun 25
|Backroom healthcare
|30
|Lake Superior agate people out there? (Apr '06)
|Jun 19
|Joe
|297
|Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15)
|Jun 18
|Anonymous
|4
|Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09)
|Jun 16
|SLICK PUTZ PENCE
|127
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC