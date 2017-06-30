Sunday sales in Minnesota won't hurt ...

Sunday sales in Minnesota won't hurt Wisconsin, say liquor store owners

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Travis Heins hands over hard cider to his wife, Kelsey Heins, at Chicone's Liquor Mart in Hudson, Wis., on Monday, a day after Sunday liquor sales began in neighboring Minnesota. Officials at the store say they saw little impact while other stores in the area say sales were down..

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In western Minnesota town of Dawson, a Muslim d... Sun Former Patient 1
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16) Sun Defeat Maxine War... 45
News Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C... Jun 28 slick willie expl... 82
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) Jun 25 Backroom healthcare 30
Lake Superior agate people out there? (Apr '06) Jun 19 Joe 297
News Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15) Jun 18 Anonymous 4
News Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09) Jun 16 SLICK PUTZ PENCE 127
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,814 • Total comments across all topics: 282,223,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC