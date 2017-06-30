Soaring drug prices leave Minnesotans feeling ill
Soaring costs for dozens of common drugs are forcing Minnesotans to skip or skimp on their medications, causing alarm among doctors who say that the price of prescriptions has become a chronic health problem in and of itself. The cost of doxycycline, a generic antibiotic, rose from 24 cents per unit in 2011 to $2.21 cents in 2015, while the cost of Avonex, a multiple sclerosis drug, increased from $778 to $5,129 per unit, according to a Star Tribune review of the latest Medicare Part D drug spending data.
