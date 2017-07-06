ServeMinnesota Announces $36 Million in AmeriCorps Funding to Minnesota
ServeMinnesota, the state's commission on national and community service, announced today that Minnesota has received $36,229,840 in AmeriCorps funding from the Corporation for National and Community Service , the federal agency for volunteering and service programs. This is the second largest competitive grant amount received by any one state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In western Minnesota town of Dawson, a Muslim d...
|Jul 2
|Former Patient
|1
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Jul 2
|Defeat Maxine War...
|45
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|Jun 28
|slick willie expl...
|82
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Jun 25
|Backroom healthcare
|30
|Lake Superior agate people out there? (Apr '06)
|Jun 19
|Joe
|297
|Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15)
|Jun 18
|Anonymous
|4
|Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09)
|Jun 16
|SLICK PUTZ PENCE
|127
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC