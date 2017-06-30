Number of female chief justices for d...

Number of female chief justices for district courts in Minnesota reaches historic levels

7 hrs ago

"You have to take opportunities and have enough self-confidence to move forward, no matter what somebody else puts in your path," Hennepin County Chief Judge Ivy Bernhardson said. For the first time in Minnesota history, half the state's 10 judicial districts are headed by women judges, the latest example of the state beating the national average in gender representation on the bench.

