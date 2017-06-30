Minnesota's folk school movement brin...

Minnesota's folk school movement brings people together through craft

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Jock Holmen carves a Norwegian-style acanthus in the classroom located at his home in Burnsville. ] COURTNEY PEDROZA a [email protected] June 29, 2017; Burnsville; Jock Holmen instructor at the North House Folk School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In western Minnesota town of Dawson, a Muslim d... Sun Former Patient 1
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16) Jul 2 Defeat Maxine War... 45
News Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C... Jun 28 slick willie expl... 82
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) Jun 25 Backroom healthcare 30
Lake Superior agate people out there? (Apr '06) Jun 19 Joe 297
News Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15) Jun 18 Anonymous 4
News Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09) Jun 16 SLICK PUTZ PENCE 127
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,824 • Total comments across all topics: 282,242,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC