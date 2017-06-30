Minnesota university training aquatic invader detectors
ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, JULY 1-2 - In this June 16, 2017 photo, volunteers use magnifying glasses to get a closer look and compare samples to photos of invasive species in a waterproof handbook in Brainerd, Minn. They are the latest graduates from the AIS Detectors program, a joint project between the University of Minnesota Extension Service and the U's Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center.
