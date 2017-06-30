Minnesota Scene: St. Paul Saints fall 4-3 to Gary
The Saints scored their runs on a three-run homer in the fifth by was named the American Association Player of the Month for June. Shoemaker hit .341 with six home runs and 15 RBI in 26 games in June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|2 hr
|Local
|44
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|Jun 28
|slick willie expl...
|82
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Jun 25
|Backroom healthcare
|30
|Lake Superior agate people out there? (Apr '06)
|Jun 19
|Joe
|297
|Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15)
|Jun 18
|Anonymous
|4
|Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09)
|Jun 16
|SLICK PUTZ PENCE
|127
|Women-Only Minnesota Permit to Carry Class Lake...
|Jun 12
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC