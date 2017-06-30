Minnesota Officials Warn GOP Health Care Bill Could Have Dire Impact
The fate of the GOP's effort to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's health care law is still up in the air. The Senate left for recess without voting on a bill after the Congressional Budget Office estimated it would cause 22 million people to lose coverage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In western Minnesota town of Dawson, a Muslim d...
|Jul 2
|Former Patient
|1
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Jul 2
|Defeat Maxine War...
|45
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|Jun 28
|slick willie expl...
|82
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Jun 25
|Backroom healthcare
|30
|Lake Superior agate people out there? (Apr '06)
|Jun 19
|Joe
|297
|Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15)
|Jun 18
|Anonymous
|4
|Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09)
|Jun 16
|SLICK PUTZ PENCE
|127
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC