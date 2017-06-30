Minnesota dealers predict shift to electric cars will broaden Volvo's appeal
FILE A3 A plug-in hybrid version of the 2018 Volvo XC60 on display at the New York International Show in New York, April 12, 2017. Volvo became the first mainstream automaker to sound the death knell of the traditional engine, saying all the models it introduces from 2019 will be either hybrids or powered solely by batteries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In western Minnesota town of Dawson, a Muslim d...
|Jul 2
|Former Patient
|1
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Jul 2
|Defeat Maxine War...
|45
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|Jun 28
|slick willie expl...
|82
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Jun 25
|Backroom healthcare
|30
|Lake Superior agate people out there? (Apr '06)
|Jun 19
|Joe
|297
|Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15)
|Jun 18
|Anonymous
|4
|Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09)
|Jun 16
|SLICK PUTZ PENCE
|127
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC