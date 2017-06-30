Minnesota briefs: DNR offers park per...

Minnesota briefs: DNR offers park permits to military personnel

6 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Active military personnel in any branch of the armed forces and veterans with a service-related disability are now eligible to receive a free year-round vehicle permit, providing unlimited access to all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas. As the July 4th holiday approaches, Minnesota state parks and recreation areas offer a fireworks-free environment for those who want to celebrate in peace and quiet.

