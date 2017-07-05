Here's why a growing number of states are pushing back against Trump's voter fraud commission
A growing chorus of secretaries of state - both Democrats and Republicans - has voiced dismay at the commission's request for voters' personal information. On June 28, the panel's vice chairman, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, sent a letter to top elections officials in each state asking that they supply, among other things, names, addresses and the last four digits of Social Security numbers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In western Minnesota town of Dawson, a Muslim d...
|Jul 2
|Former Patient
|1
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Jul 2
|Defeat Maxine War...
|45
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|Jun 28
|slick willie expl...
|82
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Jun 25
|Backroom healthcare
|30
|Lake Superior agate people out there? (Apr '06)
|Jun 19
|Joe
|297
|Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15)
|Jun 18
|Anonymous
|4
|Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09)
|Jun 16
|SLICK PUTZ PENCE
|127
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC