Excerpts from recent Minnesota editorials

In the wake of a judge's ruling last week granting temporary funding for the Minnesota Legislature , let's hope the lawsuit in need of the ruling drags on - and on and on and on - ideally until Election Day 2018. Why? Perhaps if this lawsuit - paid for 100 percent with tax dollars - stays in the news that long, voters will have a top-of-mind reminder to finally cast ballots for state office holders whose top priority is public service through compromise, not political gamesmanship through stubbornness.
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In western Minnesota town of Dawson, a Muslim d...
|Sun
|Former Patient
|1
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Jul 2
|Defeat Maxine War...
|45
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|Jun 28
|slick willie expl...
|82
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Jun 25
|Backroom healthcare
|30
|Lake Superior agate people out there? (Apr '06)
|Jun 19
|Joe
|297
|Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15)
|Jun 18
|Anonymous
|4
|Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09)
|Jun 16
|SLICK PUTZ PENCE
|127
