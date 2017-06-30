Excerpts from recent Minnesota editor...

Excerpts from recent Minnesota editorials

In the wake of a judge's ruling last week granting temporary funding for the Minnesota Legislature , let's hope the lawsuit in need of the ruling drags on - and on and on and on - ideally until Election Day 2018. Why? Perhaps if this lawsuit - paid for 100 percent with tax dollars - stays in the news that long, voters will have a top-of-mind reminder to finally cast ballots for state office holders whose top priority is public service through compromise, not political gamesmanship through stubbornness.

Chicago, IL

