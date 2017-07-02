Cows On the Loose in Southwest Minnesota

Cows On the Loose in Southwest Minnesota

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, nearly 40 black 600-pound heifers are missing. Some of them, it's unclear how many, were found around 9 p.m. Sunday north of Magnolia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In western Minnesota town of Dawson, a Muslim d... 20 hr Former Patient 1
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16) 23 hr Defeat Maxine War... 45
News Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C... Jun 28 slick willie expl... 82
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) Jun 25 Backroom healthcare 30
Lake Superior agate people out there? (Apr '06) Jun 19 Joe 297
News Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15) Jun 18 Anonymous 4
News Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09) Jun 16 SLICK PUTZ PENCE 127
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,615 • Total comments across all topics: 282,211,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC