Are these Minnesotans the next Property Brothers?

Minnesota brothers Brock Jurgensen, left, and Chase Jurgensen, co-host "Rustic Renovation," which premieres on the DIY Network on July 11. The series showcases the work of Brock, a craftsman, and Chase, a contractor, as they remodel cabins in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The Property Brothers , of course, are Jonathan and Drew Scott of HGTV fame, identical twins from Canada who help their clients on television find, buy, remodel and transform homes.

