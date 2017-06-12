Your Style: Laura Gathje
MNC039-099-109-122100- /O.NEW.KARX.FA.Y.0007.170612T1906Z-170612T2100Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Olmsted MN-Mower MN-Dodge MN- 206 PM CDT MON JUN 12 2017 The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Southwestern Olmsted County in southeastern Minnesota... Northern Mower County in southeastern Minnesota... Southern Dodge County in southeastern Minnesota... * Until 400 PM CDT * At 204 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.
