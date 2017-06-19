Why a Fargoa season 3 finale tops our...

Why a Fargoa season 3 finale tops our What to Watch list

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Season 3: The third season of the series inspired by the 1996 Coen brothers movie of the same name ends 10 p.m. Wednesday. Like the two before it, this season has been a crazy - sometimes brilliant - ride, each focusing on a different Byzantine crime involving different characters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lake Superior agate people out there? (Apr '06) Mon Joe 297
News Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C... Jun 18 River Ice 33
News Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15) Jun 18 Anonymous 4
News Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09) Jun 16 SLICK PUTZ PENCE 127
Women-Only Minnesota Permit to Carry Class Lake... Jun 12 EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS 1
News Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota Jun 4 Kel 2
News Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg... Jun 4 Land of Lakes 2
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,712 • Total comments across all topics: 281,917,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC