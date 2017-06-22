Watch: Minnesota cop uses excessive force in traffic stop, ACLU alleges
The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota is calling for an investigation into a police officer's conduct following squad-car video footage of a 2016 arrest after a traffic stop in southwest Minnesota. The ACLU, which released the video Thursday, is alleging excessive force by the officer , who can be seen punching and kneeing the driver moments after he approaches the vehicle in Worthington.
