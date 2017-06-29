University of Minnesota unveils a 3-minute lesson on its $3.8 billion budget
The video, just 2 minutes and 42 seconds long, is part of a new campaign designed to answer a basic question: Where does the U's money go? This week, the brief tutorial was unveiled on a new university web page simply titled "Our Budget." The whole point, says Vice President Matt Kramer, is to make the U's inner workings a little less opaque to the general public.
