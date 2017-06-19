Tuition hikes likely at Minnesota colleges and universities
Leaders at both the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State are expected to vote on proposed tuition hikes this week. Students say they are dismayed to see officials considering tuition increases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Superior agate people out there? (Apr '06)
|Mon
|Joe
|297
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|Sun
|River Ice
|33
|Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15)
|Sun
|franck222
|4
|Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09)
|Jun 16
|SLICK PUTZ PENCE
|127
|Women-Only Minnesota Permit to Carry Class Lake...
|Jun 12
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Jun 4
|Land of Lakes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC