Trump's Cuba retreat hurts U.S. and Minnesota

President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order on a revised Cuba policy aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services while maintaining diplomatic relations. Behind Trump from left are Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., Florida Gov. Rick Scott, Cuban dissident Cary Roque, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Vice President Mike Pence and Labor Secretary Alex Acosta.

