Trump's Cuba retreat hurts U.S. and Minnesota
President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order on a revised Cuba policy aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services while maintaining diplomatic relations. Behind Trump from left are Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., Florida Gov. Rick Scott, Cuban dissident Cary Roque, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Vice President Mike Pence and Labor Secretary Alex Acosta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Superior agate people out there? (Apr '06)
|Mon
|Joe
|297
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|Sun
|River Ice
|33
|Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15)
|Sun
|franck222
|4
|Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09)
|Jun 16
|SLICK PUTZ PENCE
|127
|Women-Only Minnesota Permit to Carry Class Lake...
|Jun 12
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Jun 4
|Land of Lakes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC