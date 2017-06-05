Trial continues Monday for Minn. offi...

Trial continues Monday for Minn. officer charged in traffic stop shooting death

Read more: CBS News

Closing arguments are set for Monday in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer charged in the shooting death of a black driver during a traffic stop. Philando Castile was stopped for a broken tail light when officer Jeronimo Yanez fired his gun seven times, hitting Castile with five shots.

Chicago, IL

