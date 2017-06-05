Trees arrived to the Nicollet Mall construction zone
While Nicollet Mall is still very much a construction zone, about 20 trees arrived on the Mall, the first of more than 200 that will be planted along the revamped corridor. Varieties include Swamp White Oak, River Birch and Whitespire Birch.
Read more at Star Tribune.
