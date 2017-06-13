Tornado Warning In Western Minnesota ...

Tornado Warning In Western Minnesota Amid Severe Storms

The National Weather Service is extending the tornado warning to Douglas, Pope, Grant and Stevens Counties until 7:45 p.m. The organization also issued tornado watches in Sibley, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd and Wright Counties until 2:00 a.m. Spotters haven't seen a tornado touch down, though the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning in those counties until 7:15 p.m. TORNADO WARNING extended north. Hancock: 6:45pm Morris: 6:55pm Cyrus: 7:00pm If you have friends in the area please alert them of the storm! pic.twitter.com/xUmjNjYKCA The storm was already indicated as severe as a cell formed quickly Tuesday evening in the area just west of Montevideo.

