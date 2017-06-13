Tornado Warning In Western Minnesota Amid Severe Storms
The National Weather Service is extending the tornado warning to Douglas, Pope, Grant and Stevens Counties until 7:45 p.m. The organization also issued tornado watches in Sibley, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd and Wright Counties until 2:00 a.m. Spotters haven't seen a tornado touch down, though the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning in those counties until 7:15 p.m. TORNADO WARNING extended north. Hancock: 6:45pm Morris: 6:55pm Cyrus: 7:00pm If you have friends in the area please alert them of the storm! pic.twitter.com/xUmjNjYKCA The storm was already indicated as severe as a cell formed quickly Tuesday evening in the area just west of Montevideo.
