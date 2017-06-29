Tornado damages houses, topples trees...

Tornado damages houses, topples trees in western Wisconsin

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

MNZ087-088-290045- Olmsted-Winona- 714 PM CDT WED JUN 28 2017 ...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS CONTINUE OVER SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA... At 710 PM, a strong thunderstorm was located near Eyota, or 7 miles southeast of Rochester, moving east at 20 mph. This storm may be producing dime to nickel sized hail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C... 23 hr slick willie expl... 82
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) Jun 25 Backroom healthcare 30
Lake Superior agate people out there? (Apr '06) Jun 19 Joe 297
News Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15) Jun 18 Anonymous 4
News Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09) Jun 16 SLICK PUTZ PENCE 127
Women-Only Minnesota Permit to Carry Class Lake... Jun 12 EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS 1
News Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota Jun 4 Kel 2
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,717 • Total comments across all topics: 282,115,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC