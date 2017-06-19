Tonight's 'Fargo' finale caps great y...

Tonight's 'Fargo' finale caps great year for one of the best Minnesota-set series ever

Hey, readers: No spoilers here, but if you're still binge-watching the entire season of "Fargo," read the following review with caution. " Fargo " viewers won't be surprised when heroine Gloria Burgle reveals in Wednesday's season finale that her idea of paradise is a deep-fried candy bar at the Minnesota State Fair.

