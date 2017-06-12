The Latest: 18 arrested protesting Minnesota cop's acquittal
A Minnesota police officer was cleared Friday in th... . Marchers walk along Interstate 94 on Friday night, June 16, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn., after a vigil at the state Capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|55 min
|Ronald
|26
|Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09)
|Fri
|SLICK PUTZ PENCE
|127
|Women-Only Minnesota Permit to Carry Class Lake...
|Jun 12
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Jun 4
|Land of Lakes
|2
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May '17
|American Politicians
|10
|Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P...
|May '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC