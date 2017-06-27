Temporary repairs made to Stillwater ...

Temporary repairs made to Stillwater Lift Bridge

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the Stillwater Lift Bridge is open to commuters Wednesday morning. The bridge over the St. Croix River had been stuck in the up position after an electrical meter socket that monitors power usage failed Tuesday.

