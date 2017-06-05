Tax Refunds for Trusts With Minnesota Grantors? Minnesota Trust...

Tax Refunds for Trusts With Minnesota...

Certain irrevocable trusts created by Minnesota residents after 1995 may be able to claim income tax refunds as a result of the Minnesota Tax Court's decision in Fielding v. Commissioner of Revenue , handed down on May 31, 2017.

