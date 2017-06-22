Summer program keeps kids reading

Summer program keeps kids reading

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Sentinel

The program is offered through VISTA Americorps and run through Fairmont Community Education and Recreation. It offers group activities as well as one-on-one tutoring for children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C... 20 hr slick willie expl... 37
Lake Superior agate people out there? (Apr '06) Jun 19 Joe 297
News Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15) Jun 18 Anonymous 4
News Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09) Jun 16 SLICK PUTZ PENCE 127
Women-Only Minnesota Permit to Carry Class Lake... Jun 12 EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS 1
News Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota Jun 4 Kel 2
News Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg... Jun 4 Land of Lakes 2
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,994 • Total comments across all topics: 281,944,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC