Storm leaves piles of hail in Minnesota city
IAC005-037-067-089-131-191-MNC039-045-055-099-109-157-169-130000- /O.NEW.KARX.SV.A.0316.170612T1649Z-170613T0000Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 316 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA FLOYD MITCHELL IN NORTHEAST IOWA ALLAMAKEE CHICKASAW HOWARD WINNESHIEK IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA DODGE FILLMORE HOUSTON MOWER OLMSTED WABASHA WINONA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUSTIN, CALEDONIA, CHARLES CITY, CRESCO, DECORAH, DODGE CENTER, NEW HAMPTON, OSAGE, PRESTON, ROCHESTER, WABASHA, WAUKON, AND WINONA. $$ COON RAPIDS, Minn.
