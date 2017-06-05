St. Croix Drowning Victim is Half-Bro...

St. Croix Drowning Victim is Half-Brother of Man who Killed 3 and Self

14 hrs ago Read more: KSTP

Police say the Minnesota teen who drowned in a western Wisconsin river is the half-brother of a man who took his own life in April after fatally shooting the mother of his child, her father and her sister. Police say 19-year-old Jeffery Arkis Taylor, of St. Paul, was swimming with friends in the St. Croix River in Hudson Tuesday when he disappeared under water.

