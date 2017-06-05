St. Croix Drowning Victim is Half-Brother of Man who Killed 3 and Self
Police say the Minnesota teen who drowned in a western Wisconsin river is the half-brother of a man who took his own life in April after fatally shooting the mother of his child, her father and her sister. Police say 19-year-old Jeffery Arkis Taylor, of St. Paul, was swimming with friends in the St. Croix River in Hudson Tuesday when he disappeared under water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Jun 4
|Land of Lakes
|2
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May 17
|American Politicians
|10
|Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P...
|May 13
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o...
|May 8
|Marco R s Secret ...
|23
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Apr '17
|MountainHouse
|9
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC