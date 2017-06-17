South-central Minnesota lakes hurt by poor water quality
Homeowners in south-central Minnesota are trying to improve the clarity of lakes in their agricultural region, which have high levels of phosphorus. Department of Natural Resources Waterville area fisheries supervisor Craig Soupir told the Mankato Free Press that elevated trophic state indexes, a measure of general water quality, are commonplace in southern Minnesota.
