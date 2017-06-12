Small town Minnesota police chief, 2 others arrested in soliciting minors for sex sting2 hours ago
Walnut Grove Police Chief Michael Zeug was arrested Friday on charges of attempting to solicit minor for sex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pequot Lakes Echo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women-Only Minnesota Permit to Carry Class Lake...
|19 hr
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Jun 4
|Land of Lakes
|2
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May 17
|American Politicians
|10
|Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P...
|May 13
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o...
|May '17
|Marco R s Secret ...
|23
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Tasha Scott
|33
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC