Severe storm downs power lines, trees across parts of Minnesota National Weather Service reports gusts of 70 mph Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://on.sctimes.com/2sh8HwG The National Weather Service is reporting tree damage and downed power lines as a severe thunderstorm moves across the state of Minnesota. The National Weather Services reports 70 miles per hour wind gusts have been observed with this storm.

