Severe storm downs power lines, trees...

Severe storm downs power lines, trees across parts of Minnesota

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: St. Cloud Times

Severe storm downs power lines, trees across parts of Minnesota National Weather Service reports gusts of 70 mph Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://on.sctimes.com/2sh8HwG The National Weather Service is reporting tree damage and downed power lines as a severe thunderstorm moves across the state of Minnesota. The National Weather Services reports 70 miles per hour wind gusts have been observed with this storm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota Jun 4 Kel 2
News Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg... Jun 4 Land of Lakes 2
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) May 17 American Politicians 10
News Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P... May 13 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o... May '17 Marco R s Secret ... 23
News St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08) Apr '17 Tasha Scott 33
News Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai... Apr '17 MountainHouse 9
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,493 • Total comments across all topics: 281,691,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC