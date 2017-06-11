Severe storm downs power lines, trees across parts of Minnesota
Severe storm downs power lines, trees across parts of Minnesota National Weather Service reports gusts of 70 mph Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://on.sctimes.com/2sh8HwG The National Weather Service is reporting tree damage and downed power lines as a severe thunderstorm moves across the state of Minnesota. The National Weather Services reports 70 miles per hour wind gusts have been observed with this storm.
