Seeking a victory over sex trafficking

Seeking a victory over sex trafficking

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Come February 2018, an international spotlight will shine on Minnesota as we host Super Bowl LII. The prominence of this event also provides a platform for affecting real change in our communities around serious, everyday issues, such as Minnesota's ongoing collective effort to end child sex trafficking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09) 3 hr SLICK PUTZ PENCE 127
Women-Only Minnesota Permit to Carry Class Lake... Jun 12 EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS 1
News Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota Jun 4 Kel 2
News Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg... Jun 4 Land of Lakes 2
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) May 17 American Politicians 10
News Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P... May '17 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o... May '17 Marco R s Secret ... 23
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,897 • Total comments across all topics: 281,804,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC