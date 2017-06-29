Sam McKinniss -- a surprise Minnesotan! -- on painting Lorde's 'Melodrama' cover, honoring Prince
Twenty-year-old New Zealander Lorde turned to Minnesota's Sam McKinniss for the cover art to her terrific new album, "Melodrama." Lorde's exhilarating, effervescent, and emotionally charged Melodrama is the best album of 2017, and a Minnesotan helped complete it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|Wed
|slick willie expl...
|82
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Jun 25
|Backroom healthcare
|30
|Lake Superior agate people out there? (Apr '06)
|Jun 19
|Joe
|297
|Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15)
|Jun 18
|Anonymous
|4
|Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09)
|Jun 16
|SLICK PUTZ PENCE
|127
|Women-Only Minnesota Permit to Carry Class Lake...
|Jun 12
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC