Ransomware Attack Hits Computers Worldwide: $300 Demanded To Decrypt

CW44 Station Bio- WTOG-TV first began operations on November 4, 1968, broadcasting on UHF channel 44. Originally owned my Minnesota-based Hubbard Broadcasting Corp., WTOG solidified itself in the Tampa Bay market by being the area's only [] Half Of Americans Spend Their Entire Paycheck On Living Expenses, Study Says About half of Americans claim that their expenses are equal to or greater than their income, according to a new study from the Center for Financial Services Innovation. Sacramento, Salt Lake City Drivers Among Worst In U.S., Study Says Sacramento, Calif., has the worst drivers out of the 75 most populous metro areas in the U.S., according to a QuoteWizard Insurance study released Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.