Protesters of Castile shooting largely cleared from freeway
A Minnesota police officer was cleared Friday in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile, a black motorist whose death captured national attention when his girlfriend streamed the grim aftermath on Facebook. Castile's family stormed out of the courtroom after the verdict was read, and the city of St. Anthony swiftly announced plans to dismiss Officer Jeronimo Yanez, despite his acquittal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeronimo Yanez, Minnesota officer in Philando C...
|5 hr
|kyman
|5
|Minnesota Senate approves use of medical marijuana (Apr '09)
|22 hr
|SLICK PUTZ PENCE
|127
|Women-Only Minnesota Permit to Carry Class Lake...
|Jun 12
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota
|Jun 4
|Kel
|2
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Jun 4
|Land of Lakes
|2
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|May '17
|American Politicians
|10
|Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P...
|May '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC