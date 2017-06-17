Police arrest man who left jury trial in central Minnesota

MNZ079-086>088-094-095-WIZ032-033-032130- Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Buffalo-Trempealeau- Including the cities of Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, Alma, Arcadia, and Whitehall 326 PM CDT Sat Jun 3 2017 ...Thunderstorms Moving into Parts of Southeast Minnesota and West-Central Wisconsin... At 320 pm...a line of showers and thunderstorms was located from just west of Mondovi Wisconsin to Dodge Center and Albert Lea Minnesota. The line was moving east at 30 mph.

