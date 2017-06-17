Police arrest man who left jury trial...

Police arrest man who left jury trial in central Minnesota

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Post-Bulletin

MNZ079-086>088-094-095-WIZ032-033-032130- Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Buffalo-Trempealeau- Including the cities of Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, Alma, Arcadia, and Whitehall 326 PM CDT Sat Jun 3 2017 ...Thunderstorms Moving into Parts of Southeast Minnesota and West-Central Wisconsin... At 320 pm...a line of showers and thunderstorms was located from just west of Mondovi Wisconsin to Dodge Center and Albert Lea Minnesota. The line was moving east at 30 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lyme Disease Cases Growing in Minnesota 8 hr Kel 2
News Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg... 9 hr Land of Lakes 2
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) May 17 American Politicians 10
News Some Autism Parents Livid After Boston Herald P... May 13 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry o... May 8 Marco R s Secret ... 23
News St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08) Apr '17 Tasha Scott 33
News Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai... Apr '17 MountainHouse 9
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,152 • Total comments across all topics: 281,516,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC